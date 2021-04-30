BHS+Speech+and+Debate+Team+Success

Speech and debate has been thriving this year. In fact, according to Mrs. Smith they have had the highest number of students who made both state and nationals ever. They have competed each weekend throughout the year, competing in 4 time zones, 9 different states, and all over California. They have been competing at a national level all year long.

The following students have earned a spot at the state tournament: Shelwin Sunga for debate, Mikaela Galindo and Serenity Taylor for Congressional debate, Amara Turner, Christian Juvet, Max Salazar, Chloe Wilson, Charlie Baines, Athena Puentes, Tatiana Asberry, Kaya Lopez, and Emily Guardado who all made state with a speech performance. Lastly, the students who made nationals are Shelwin Sunga for debate, Amara Turner for speech, and Kaya Lopez, Mikaela Galindo, Hannah Hamilton all for Team debate.

Mrs Smith is being recognized by the National Speech & Debate Association for her exemplary volunteerism to promote speech and debate. Milla serves on the Sierra (CA) District Committee, which manages BHSs local community of speech and debate activities. Mrs. Smith goes above and beyond in service to the speech and debate community at large. Committee member responsibilities include: expanding access to speech and debate by recruiting new programs, providing ongoing mentorship for first time coaches as they learn the ropes, organizing and hosting local tournaments, communicating with local coaches about upcoming events and rules, and coordinating recognition opportunities for students and coaches across the district.