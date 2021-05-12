Improv Show

As we come to a close on this school year the theatre class has decided to put on some fun improv shows for everyone to enjoy.

The shows will be held inside of the Bullard Theatre with a limited capacity of 112 people. If you can’t attend the in-person audience, you can still see the performance online. Email Mr. Gonzalez, the theatre teacher, with your preference.

There will be two shows: one on Thursday, May 13th at 7:30pm and a second one on Friday, May 14th at 7:30pm. Tickets will be $5 and any in-person attendees need to let Mr. Gonzalez know in advance so capacity does not go over the limit. Any staff members or groups of people wishing to come in a pod with others must also notify Mr. Gonzalez so that the pod may be accommodated ahead of time.

Theatre Teacher Email: [email protected]

Ticket and Event Link: https://www.bluenation55.com/events