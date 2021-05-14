Bullard High School has announced it will be holding a prom for juniors and seniors this year! Prom will be on May 29th from 8-11 pm and the theme is “Light up the Knight”. Due to the Covid-19 guidelines this prom will be different from past years and in order to stay safe some guidelines and requirements have been put in place.

At prom a dance policy, dress code, Covid-19 Liability waiver, Covid testing consent waiver, and a guest pass policy are all being enforced. For this event to be possible students must provide a COVID-19 release form, past medical history, and a consent/release form, students will not be allowed to attend if these are not turned in. Please note that any student that is under the influence or in possession of a controlled substance at any school dance will be subjected to disciplinary action (including, but not limited to, suspension, arrest/citation).

Bullard is very lucky to be able to hold a prom this year, with these guidelines Bullard’s juniors and seniors will be able to have fun and make memories while staying safe. In order to make this event as successful as possible for you and your peers please read over the links below and remember to have a great time!