BHS Law Club has recently hosted a Teddy Bear Toss at last Friday night’s boys’ basketball game. “We try to think of many different ways to help better our school and community all at the same time,” stated Marcelino Valdez, Senior, and club president. The idea of doing a teddy bear toss was originally inspired in a class discussion, when someone mentioned the Grizzlies’ pug toss.

“We were talking about different ideas we could do to help our community,” Valdez explained. By donating teddy bears to first responders, law enforcement will be able to bring comfort to scared children in need. “They are going to use them as a reassurance to little kids, “ Valdez continued, “ so they are not fearful of law enforcement.”

The club is estimated to have collected around 6 trash bags full of donated teddy bears. “For our first time ever really doing a school wide event, I’d say it was a complete success.” The law club hopes to continue the teddy bear toss not only just basketball games but other sports such as volleyball.

For those who were unable to attend the game, Valdez expressed, “Hopefully we can get a donation bin either in the office, counselors’ office, or maybe in front of our class at NW 104.” BHS Law Club is a great club to join if a student is looking for a way to help better the community and our Bullard campus. The Law Club will be having their next club meeting will be Feb. 8 in room NW104, to discuss other ways to be more involved within the community.