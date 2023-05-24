Global+Warming+Today

Global Warming has affected many areas with severe weather conditions. California’s weather has been greatly impacted by global warming. In recent years, the state has experienced heat waves, rapid temperature changes, droughts, wildfires, and flooding. There have also been changes in the economy, environment, and public health. It is caused by the release of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, trapping more of the sun’s heat and raising global temperatures. Many people including myself have experienced these changes in weather patterns and their discrepancies.

This is leading to shifts in weather patterns, more extreme weather events, and rising sea levels. With California’s heat waves, the warmer temperatures and shifting weather patterns can worsen air quality, leading to asthma attacks and other respiratory and cardiovascular health effects. I know some people with asthma who start coughing when we would go outside because of how dry and sour the air quality is.

California has experienced more frequent and intense heat waves due to global warming. In 2020, the state experienced a record-breaking heat wave that caused power outages and wildfires. The poor air quality, caused my eyes to feel dry. We were all still wearing masks. It’s a good thing since it prevented me from having to breathe in the bad air. I remember not being able to see the sun because of the ash.

There have been frequent and severe droughts in California. The state has experienced several multi-year droughts in recent years, leading to water shortages and agricultural losses. California’s wildfire season has become longer and more intense due to the dry conditions caused by the drought, also combined with the high temperatures and strong winds, it has created the perfect conditions for wildfires to spread quickly.

The frequency and intensity of rainfall events in California lead to more frequent and severe floods, which have many problems for those that have experienced the flooding. Some of my family that live near the coast have witnessed these floodings. In 2022 global warming has also decreased temperatures in eastern areas, from the Midwest to the Eastern Seaboard.