Bullard Buddies- A place for Everyone

Bullard Buddies is a club where special education and general education students meet and create bonds. This club was founded by Jaime Maxey in 2002, when she first started her teaching career at Bullard High. In this club, they improve their social skills, their relationships, and simply have a wonderful time. Mrs. Maxey has always had a special place in her heart for special education students since her time at Tenaya Middle School. She works extremely hard to incorporate these kids into everyday life, and more opportunities at school. These students are given more chances to participate in school activities. Bullard Buddies meets every week on Wednesday in the Bullard Bowl. These meetings include games, social activities, and lots of snacks. Mrs. Maxey said, ”I can tell all these kids have a blast during these meetings.” During our attendance at this meeting, the students were very friendly and introduced themselves. One student said, “This is my favorite part of the day.” To make all possible the leadership team, which includes, Claire Walsh, Sophie Freeman, Jazzy Diaz, Ruby Weber, Rose Parker, Cole Short, and finally Eliana Wise. If you want to be part of Bullard Buddies, you can contact anyone who has been named or attend the next meeting. This club benefits the students by teaching communication, everyday events, and gives the kids something to look forward to. This club is meant to show that inclusivity is a very important part of our daily lives, even if people do not realize it.