Mrs. Saraci’s chess club at Bullard High is a great and comfortable place to be, with an amazing welcoming environment. Anyone who wants to show off their skills, or even just wants to learn how to play chess can join this club and have a great time. Located in S45, this club might just be the place for you.

Chess might be a complicated game for some, but once you get the hang of it, chess might be one of the most challenging and exciting board games you will ever play. That’s why students are so welcome here, with anyone being able to learn how to play from other students. This is the first year where Mrs. Saraci is hosting the chess club and wanted the idea of anyone being able to hang out and play the game possible. During lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays, anyone can walk in and have a great time. Students love this club, with one student saying, “More people should join this club because it’s a fun experience and very welcoming”. Overall, this club is just a wonderful and enjoyable place, with even Mrs. Saraci saying, “Its a chill place to be”.