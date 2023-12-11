Latinos Unidos

Latino Student Union is a safe space for all Latino students and a club open to anyone interested in Latin American Culture. Students gather in Señora Gamez’s classroom S53, every other Thursday (next meeting being on November 9th), where they learn about the culture, plan events, and have fun! The club was created by Spanish teachers across the Fresno Unified School District to unify the community and schools. It’s a club where people come together to appreciate different aspects of Latin American Culture and a safe space for many students. On meeting days, the club usually talks about current events/activities in the community regarding the culture. They also host events occasionally like the movie night held for Hispanic heritage month where they watched A Million Miles Away, an inspiring movie about José M. Hernández’s journey into becoming an astronaut, and the Bullard fair where students were able to play games such as loteria and the pan dulce walk. Recently, the club also made paper cempaxochitl flowers for a Día de los Muertos event at Arte Américas. The club got a chance to make flowers that would be displayed at the event alongside a community alter where people bring photos of loved ones who have passed away. Overall making great contributions to the community.

The club is ran by Spanish Teacher, Señora Gamez, alongside Bullard students, Giselle, Yaretzi, Jocelyn, Genesis, and Amelia. We also asked a few questions to those in charge and apart of the club. The club managers were asked if they enjoyed working for the club and they stated, “I enjoy working for this club a lot, we gain a good experience, meet new people, and form a community.” We asked a member of the club what they find most important about the club and he stated, “If us Latinos don’t come together to form this space, no one else at this school would create events to celebrate Holidays such as Hispanic Heritage month and Día de los Muertos.” The Latino Student Union is a wonderful addition to the clubs here at Bullard!