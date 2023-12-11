The Armenian Club is used to learn about the Armenian Culture, create cultural clothing, plan fundraisers, and overall have fun. Ms. Smurr took over the club two years ago and says students should join so they can be put outside of their comfort zones and learn about other cultures. All races are invited to learn and grow to be culturally aware. Kids can still join today if they have missed their opportunity already. They can show up to Ms. Smurr’s room every other Tuesday. She finds joy and peace in running the club as all the kids get along perfectly. They find this space a time to grow as a class and feel each other is family. Even though they only meet every other Tuesday they spend their time indulging in fun activities and celebrations.

They keep alive many traditions of the Armenian culture such as having Christmas on January 6th, remembering those lost in the Armenian genocide, and having a culture-wide water fight. Then, I spent hard work by fundraising in the hope of one day this year taking a trip to downtown Fresno’s Armenian museum to learn more about the history. They prepare for this by fundraising with pop-up stands and selling Armenian culture-inspired food. One of the main students said she had been involved with activities related to the culture and was very grateful for the club being represented at school. The overall benefit of being in the club is to inform students about the history and current events of Armenia. Mrs. Smurr left us with words of advice to stay rooted in our culture because people need to know about a culture that is so prominent in Fresno.