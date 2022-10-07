Homecoming+2022

It was that time of year again. The week of homecoming has finally came come and gone; students prepared and had their skits ready for homecoming week. Students had great enthusiasm as Camryn Christensen, the current senior class president stated, “Our theme this year will be Musicals. The freshmen will be doing “Annie”, the sophomores will be doing “Mamma Mia”, the juniors will be doing “Teen Beach Movie”, and the seniors will be doing “High School Musical” From the freshmen to the seniors, homecoming week greatly met everyone’s hopes. Recently, questions abounded about a homecoming dance this year; unfortunately for those wondering, that did not happen. According to Bree Arreola, the current ASB president stated: “This year, there will be no homecoming dance this year as we held a back-to-school dance.”

Furthermore, according to Arreola, the dress-up days for this year’s homecoming week were as follows, Monday was “I Love New York”, Tuesday was “70s Throwback Day”, Wednesday was “Surfs Up, Beach Day”, Thursday was “High School Musical Jersey Day”, and Friday was “Class Colors Day”, where each class wore a different color. For the rally on Friday, there was a glow-in-the-dark theme. It featured dances of the Muses from the movie “Hercules”, which was led by Kaylena Steiner, and there were class games such as the tic tac toe relay and the hula-hoop race. For the hula-hoop race, the 4 classes faced off against the teachers, but unfortunately for the four classes, the teachers would end up winning it in a rematch against the seniors. The rally was led by the emcees of Michael “Big Mike” McKinlay and Ryder Franklin.

Before the game, the skits took place, and it was a great success. The seniors ended up winning the skit contest with their reenactment of “High School Musical.” The runner-ups were the juniors as they did a reenactment of “Teen Beach Movie.” The sophomores’ reenactment of “Mamma Mia” finished in 3rd place, and the freshmen’s reenactment of “Annie” finished in last place. At halftime, the crowning of the homecoming king and queen took place with Trevor Wilson and Barel Abraham crowned BHS royalty. The previous king and queen Daizon Allen and Kayden Blackmon came to crown Wilson and Abraham. The other three candidates for the king were Lamar Mitchell, Andre Quiroz, and Michael “Big Mike” Mckinlay. The other three candidates for the queen were Emily Madrigal, Bree Arreola, and Camryn Christensen. The king, Trevor Wilson, stated, “Winning king was a great feeling. It was fun just being a part of it, but winning was an honor. I was very fortunate to have a lot of support from friends and teammates.” Furthermore, regarding why he ran in the first place, he stated, “I ran because my dad won in high school and because I had friends telling me to Funny part is that I didn’t want to run initially, but I’m glad I did!” In addition, there are and were a few responsibilities towards being the new homecoming king, as he stated, “I believe that being homecoming royalty comes with some responsibility. Younger kids look up to you, so you have to set an example for them.” The Bullard Knights football team played against the Madera Coyotes at Mclane Stadium for this year’s game The game ended with a Bullard Knights victory as they defeated the Madera Coyotes by a score of 35 to 14.