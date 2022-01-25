Spider-Man: No Way Home Review

On December 17, 2021, the highly anticipated blockbuster film Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in theaters.

Spider-Man: No Way Home picks up shortly after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the second installment in the trilogy. With Peter Parker’s superhero identity revealed to the world, he struggles to separate his everyday life from his role as Spider-Man. When he asks Dr. Strange for help; things go horribly wrong. A botched attempt at erasing all memories of Peter Parker as Spider-Man forces Peter to face off with threats from other universes, alongside previous iterations of Spider-Man.

The film presents a more nuanced take on the superhero genre, exploring the darker side of Spider-Man’s character in a thrilling blend of comedy, action, and drama. Adept cinematography and stunning effects make for an impressive visual spectacle, as director Jon Watts explores the reality-bending themes of the movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is supported by brilliant performances from returning characters such as Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn and Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius. The movie focused on bringing new perspectives to returning characters, while trying to maintain what made them special in the first place.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a unique experience in both its scope and spectacle and left the door open for a continuation of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man sometime in the future