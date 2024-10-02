There’s a lot of things about music but one of the most important parts about it is the health benefits of music, it helps us in many ways and sometimes we don’t even know it. The health benefits of music started in the early 1800s and by 1914, physicians had noted significant benefits in surgery patients exposed to music, including reduced anxiety levels for pre operation. The reason why music is so beneficial is because it could help you in your head, your mental health, and your overall health and researchers show that it can help anxiety, blood pressure, and improve sleep quality, your mood, and your memory. What can music benefit your health? It can help with all sorts of different things but most of the ones of health benefits are surgery preparations listening to music before surgery can decrease anxiety and being nervous.

Music health benefits came from Ancient Greeks the used flutes, lyres to treat mental disturbance, aid in digestion, and induce sleep and now people use music as therapy to help them and even when people who go through hard things they listen to music, and it helps them and sometimes they don’t know how much it helps them. How is music beneficial for your health? Music helps with your mental health, brain health, social connections and many other ways. Music is important because it improves your health and overall , your wellbeing.