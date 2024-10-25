How Has Technology Has Changed the word

There are many ways that technology has changed many things and so many people use technology for school, work, for fun, and so on but the thing that should be talked about most is how technology has changed the world. The most technology advance country in the world is south Korea they have the best technology there that has changed in many ways. Some of the things that technology changed were communication, healthcare transportation, business, and global connectivity technology has changed many ways people talk to each other and so many other things. Modern technology significantly changed the world with widespread adoption of the internet and personal computers in the late 20th century. Technology gives some access to energy, electricity, sanitation, and clean water has changed billions of people’s living situations.

Technology has the long-term decline of global poverty was primarily driven by increased productivity from technological change. Technology has changed communication skills, education, transportation, agriculture and so many other things. As technology continues to make changes in the world and so many different things it may positively make our world limitless and a promising future.