Discrimination and equality against race and the workplace

In a workplace people cannot be denied employment or harassed just because of their race or color. A couple ways you can prevent race and color discrimination is to Promote an inclusive culture in the workplace by fostering an environment of professionalism and have respect for personal differences to make people feel like they are comfortable and not left out. This usually happens around the time a business is looking to hire, and they might be interviewing a person to hire. People shouldn’t be denied employment just because of their skin color.

If someone is bothering you about this you can report it and file a complaint with the civil rights department, or if it’s more serious you can file a private lawsuit. Some ways discrimination in a workplace can have consequences such as financial problems if enough people hear about it, it can seriously damage motivation, commitment, and loyalty to a business. If people feel like they are being criticized a lot, they could become dissatisfied and might just quit their job.