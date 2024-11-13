Why Are Children So Afraid Of Getting Older?

According to helplama.com, 41% of anti-aging skincare is purchased by people between the ages of 18-25. Many people have Gerascophobia, but suddenly as of 2020, there has been a spike of young people suddenly purchasing anti-aging skincare. If Children experience their parents expressing that they’re scared of getting old, then the child will express that too. It could be through makeup, skincare, or even through what they say. While children get older, so do their family. When they experience a loved one passing away from old age, it could have a big impact on what they view as healthy.

Social media has a huge part in this too. Media portrays getting old as a bad thing. It could be a grumpy grandpa on their TV or a grandma who can’t quite get up the stairs without help. TV rarely shows a happy grandpa or grandma for the sake of “funny” television. They also might think that being old means you’d look ugly. It depends on how you take care of yourself as you age but no one on social media mentions that part. Positive representation really matters for the sake of children’s views on the world.

Trying to change your child’s mindset might help with their self-esteem. Highlighting the benefits of each stage in someone’s life could really make a great impact on how they view aging and getting older. Celebrating milestones within their boundaries is a good way to celebrate growth and development. Limiting negative exposure could definitely help your child’s way of thinking. Getting older isn’t a bad thing if you think about it right.