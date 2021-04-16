A Yearbook Like Never Before!

The 2020 – 2021 school year has had challenges and events that no one saw coming, but everyone at Bullard has done their best to make light of every hardship. The yearbook team has created many incredible sections around these moments of light and happiness so all of Bullard can remember the best for years to come.

Ms. Ramos and her Yearbook team has provided a sneak peak into some of the many sections of the Yearbook. COVID-19 created a blockade in our social lives and communication, but the Yearbook has taken the struggles and shown off Bullard’s favorite masks, a section titled Dear Corona, areas talking about staying positive, and the last normal photo before this all began. Seniors have also been highlighted with their quotes, showing off siblings, a Senior Collage, and Senior Superlatives. Chosen by the Yearbook students themselves, there are favorites such as: ReFRESHMANts, Talented Students, Night of Knights, Homecoming Float Parade, Staff Superlatives, and many more.

It is important to look back on the best and brightest moments of this year, so that we can use those moments to further push out of the worst. Thank you to all of those that have taken the care and commitment to create a wonderful book to remember the 2020 – 2021 school year.

