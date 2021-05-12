Night of Knights Banquet
On May 17, Bullard High School will be hosting the annual Night of Knights Banquet at 6:30 PM in the quad. The Night of Knights Banquet is an awards show with a long history at Bullard. For many years, the event has been held as a way to celebrate the hard work and dedication of seniors who have demonstrated academic or athletic excellence over the course of their 4 years at Bullard High School.
This year will be honoring 137 seniors representing several different areas of achievement. Students selected by the departments (Math, CTE, Science, English, etc.) for exceptional performance, valedictorians, CSF Lifetime members, AP Scholars, Seal of Biliteracy awardees, scholarship winners, and scholarship athletes will be celebrated at the Night of Knights banquet.
