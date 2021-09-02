Letterman+Jacket+Giveaway

Last year Dr. Alvarado began giving away letterman jackets to students that met certain criteria. This criteria is you must have perfect attendance, no 0’s on assignments, and no behavioral issues. If you meet the criteria and your assigned number is drawn, you win the jacket. Every student will get the same jacket with their last name on the back and the word knights on the front. When Dr. Alverado was asked when this year’s drawing will begin, he said, “Already started. Joey Cruz was our first recipient last week.” So if you want a chance to win a free letterman jacket make sure you are turning in assignments, coming to class, and on your best behavior.