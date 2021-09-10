Yearbooks+Available+for+Purchase

Bullard High School’s 2021-2022 yearbook is now available for pre-order. It can be purchased online at yearbookordercenter.com with the code 10932. Pricing starts at 65$, but will increase to $75 after October 31st and will increase to $90 after February 28th.

Yearbooks allow former students to look back at their high school years and remanence about their time at Bullard. “When they look back at the yearbook in ten or twenty years, we want them to instantly remember what the school year was like and how much they liked being at Bullard” says Mrs. Ramos, a teacher and yearbook advisor at Bullard.

The yearbook is still being designed and will be printed sometime during the second semester. “We are currently narrowing down the theme,” revealed Ramos, “It takes us from August to March to design and produce the yearbook. We consider the events we want to cover, the current styles students like, and what the overall year feels like.” Visit bullardyearbook.card.co for more information, or to submit senior quotes before the deadline on October 11th.