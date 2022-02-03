  BHS Instagram Craze

From student’s feet in bathrooms, to students who think others are ugly, countless pictures have been posted “exposing” BHS students for cruel laughs.

Numerous have been created for the sole purpose of posting pictures of unsuspecting classmates. These accounts have different themes, such as sleeping, “gay”, or “ugly” students, feet, and drama. Photos are sent to these accounts and they’re posted for the sake of “amusement”.

These accounts are considered “funny”, but they’re actually rude and hurtful. “It’s not right; everyone thinks it’s a joke, but it’s not. It’s just hateful and that’s not what Bullard is about.” Stated Armen Torigian, the principal at Bullard High School. “A lot of the accounts are inappropriate and hateful; it disgusts me to my core that people have that much hate in them to post something like that.”

The Bullard staff are doing everything they can to make students feel safe. To deal with this situation, students caught running or sending photos to these accounts will face consequences. Torigian stated, “Students will be handed consequences and the police will help with those decisions. We’re not going to tolerate it, rights come with responsibilities.” The principal also suggests having Fresno PD hold an assembly on the “dos and don’ts” of social media and putting together an emotional support team to work with students.

However, school staff can’t monitor what kids are doing at home, that responsibility falls on parents. “Parents need to talk to and monitor their kids and their social media accounts. We’ve got to find a way to educate kids and parents on how to use those tools correctly, otherwise, it’s like handing a student a weapon” stated Mr. Torigian.

students that own these accounts are all looking for laughs, but it’s not funny one bit. It affects the campus culture and hurts people; it creates division in the BHS community.