Bullard Varsity Soccer

Bullard High Schools’ soccer season is getting ready for playoffs. The Varsity team’s record is 4-3 with wins against San Joaquin Memorial, Edison, and Madera High and losses to Sanger and Madera South.

Star players Chase Weiner and Parjinder Singh, both seniors, are making the most of their last year on the team. “We have to work harder to win the league,” Parjinder stated. “Sanger is one of the best teams in the valley.” Sanger is ranked 25th in the nation winning multiple valley championships and a huge rival to Bullard.

Head Coach Francis’ last chance to win a valley championship in what might be his last year of coaching. He stated, “To win we must have a good mentality, play smart and don’t let the opponent’s dominate. Our weaknesses are mostly not pressing enough but we can build off that, pressuring the opponent in Soccer is very important just because it shakes the opponent, and you can take advantage of that.”

Bullard’s Varsity team has great potential for the years to come.