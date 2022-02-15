Bullard High’s Artic Plunge Fundraiser

The Winter Olympics have begun! This marks the start of the Special Olympics, a competition for people with disabilities. Not only is it happening professionally, it’s also happening in high schools. Kids from special ed classes at Bullard and other schools have a chance to participate in events like soccer, basketball, and this winter, skiing!

A few students from the special ed groups at Bullard will go to China Peak to participate in the Special Olympics Polar Plunge Event. Beginning on March 19th, The Polar Plunge will help support Special Ed. athletes.



A donation account was created by Elanor Armstrong, a senior here at Bullard and the leader of the Best Buddies club, to help raise money for the event. ”I hope the fundraiser will help support Special Olympics and my friends with disabilities,” Armstrong stated. Her goal is to raise 100 dollars to help support the BHS Special Education Athletes, and she’s already halfway there!

Help show your support by going to https://p2p.onecause.com/fresnoplunge/elanor-armstrong and donating.