Bullard Highs boy’s tennis team started their preseason with a record of 3-3. The singles and doubles teams are currently balanced but aim to grow in numbers in the coming years. Nicholas Wise is a Bullard standout Singles player in addition to being a standout doubles player with Ian Ogan. San Joaquin Memorial and Sanger are the current season opponents with Clovis schools being the toughest to defeat.

Coach Carter, BHS’s tennis coach says, “I have been coaching boy’s Tennis at Bullard for 16 years and have wanted to be a teacher and coach since I was 15 years old… the biggest accomplishment was winning the Division 1 Valley Championship in 2014. Each match I look at how we can get better at singles and doubles and make changes when needed.” He aims to increase the team’s morale and playing skills.

Gabriel Deslauriers, a player on the Varsity team says, “Focus for tennis is to be consistent, get spin on the ball, and keeping depth” Gabriel’s inspirations to play Tennis were from his favorite player Rafael Nadal, a professional Tennis player, and his teammates. Gabriel also said, “Our team looks good; we have a good shot at leagues this year.”

With a positive outlook from Coach Carter and his team, they plan on continuing on working hard during practice and defeating tough opponents throughout the rest of their season.