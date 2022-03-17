Bullard Girl’s Lacrosse

Bullard’s girls’ lacrosse team has just begun their 2021-2022 season. They won their first official game 19-1, against McLane High School on March 1st. It looks like the lacrosse season is off to a wonderful start.

The team is very excited about the season. Tamara Francis is coaching her eleventh season of girl’s lacrosse this year. The girls’ lacrosse team has won six Valley championships over fourteen seasons. Coach Francis said, “ I am excited that we get a full season this year. We get to show everyone what we can do on the field.” Izabella Martinez, a sophomore, said, “Ever since I started playing lacrosse I’ve never felt more comfortable. The sport helped boost my confidence and make new friends. It’s such a fun time on and off that field.”



The lacrosse team practices on Mondays and Wednesdays and they have games on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Eliana Wise, a freshman, said, “Lacrosse is a super fun and inclusive sport.” She also highly encourages girls to come out and give it a try.

It’s shaping up to be an exciting season for the girls’ lacrosse team. Their next game is against San Joaquin Memorial at 5:00 P.M. on March 17th.