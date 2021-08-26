Spirit+Week+Recap

Bullard High School welcomed students back to school with a spirit week! On Monday, students and staff came to school with their favorite glasses for shiny sunglasses day, during lunch music and photo booths were on the quad for the students to enjoy. Tuesday was a twin day, throughout lunch people could win prizes at the “minute to win it games”. Wednesday was mighty hero mismatch day, at lunch staff and students faced off in a finish the lyric game. Thursday was superhero day, people showed up in their hero gear and competed in A dance battle on the quad. To finish it off, Friday was Bullard knights unite and there was a pep rally, cheerleaders preformed on stage and threw t-shirts into the crowd, later the football team got on stage and informed students about their upcoming game.