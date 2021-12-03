National+Christmas+Tree+Shortage

The supply shortage in the United States and climate change have led to a shortage of both real and artificial Christmas trees this year. People planning on purchasing a tree should expect quantities to be lower and prices to be higher.

Recently, the United States has been experiencing a shortage of consumer goods. The Coronavirus Pandemic heightened supply chain disruptions, which led to higher freight costs and delivery times. These disruptions have especially affected artificial trees, which are usually imported from Asia. Consumers might see an estimated 25% price increase on artificial trees, because of the increased transportation costs.

Weather disasters caused by climate change have also been attributed to the Christmas tree shortage. The majority of Christmas trees in the United States come from Washington and Oregon and have been impacted by extreme weather conditions. Floods, heatwaves, and wildfires have taken a toll on farms in the Pacific Northwest and the Midwest. Farmer Frans Kok, the owner of Middleburg Christmas Tree Farm in Northern Virginia, told CNBC, “Climate change is impacting all agriculture and in different ways,” he explained that trees he once grew prevalently are now under siege by a fungus that emerged with changing weather conditions. The cost of trees will be higher this year due to the smaller supply.

Those who want to purchase a tree shouldn’t panic. Shoppers should aim to get their holiday shopping done as soon as possible and prepare for the possibility that the exact kind of tree they want might not be available.

