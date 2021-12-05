Popular+Christmas+Gift+Ideas

Deciding what gifts to buy for friends and family can be stressful. These are some popular gift ideas this year, that recipients are sure to enjoy!

Legos are a great gift for children. This year, Lego put out a new crime-fighting machine inspired by Batman. Other new Lego sets include Seinfeld, from the legendary TV series, and the Volkswagen T2 Camper Van.

A cozy blanket or jacket are must haves during winter. The Catalonia Wearable Blanket Sweatshirt combines these things to create the perfect gift for anyone. It comes in a variety of colors such as latte, aqua green, ash grey, black, and more. The Amazon description states, “Our fluffy, soft Sherpa hoodie will keep you warm and comfortable during cold days and nights”. It can be worn while camping, travelling and at sporting events and concerts.

Jewelry making kits are also popular gifts for young teens. These kits contain all the materials to make different types of jewelry, including beads, pendants, jump rings, and lobster clasps. According to a seller, “You can play with your children during the holidays, keep your children away from video games, improve their creativity, imagination, color perception, hands-on ability.” This making kit keeps kids busy and gives them the chance to try out a new hobby.