Toys for Tots is a program specially made for working hand and hand with the U.S Marine Force Corps Reserve. They are the primary funder for Toys for Tots and have supported them since 1947. They are a non-profit public charity organization that serves over 800 communities in all 50 states with the addition of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The program aims to supply toys, books, and gifts with 97% of these items being funded by donations.

The objective of gifts for toys for tots is to distribute toys to children in need. Especially during holidays, they want to spread Christmas cheer to children across the United States. It is important to provide gifts to contribute to the joy of Christmas and to America to send a helpful message. For Native Americans, Toys for Tots has benefited over 180,000 Native American children each year since 1980 by distributing toys and books into participating reservations and supporting the Navajo Literacy program. The distribution of the toys to Native American children has been supported with the help of various reservation police departments and the Marine Corps.

If you are interested in donating to the Toys for Tots fundraiser you can donate to your local drive location or mail the charitable articles to 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive Triangle, VA 22172. Before doing so be sure to visit the Toys for Tots website to proceed with and ensure donations.