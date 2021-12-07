Klaus+Movie+Review

On November 8, 2019 Netflix released “Klaus,” an animated take on the origins of Santa Claus. The film was lauded by critics and audiences alike, receiving an academy award nomination for Best Animated Feature.

“Klaus” follows the story of Jesper Johansson, a postman in-training and son of the Postmaster General. After shirking his responsibilities and flunking his lessons at the academy, Jesper is stationed in the remote, frigid town of Smeerensburg as punishment. He is allowed to return home after one year, on the condition that he delivers at least 6,000 letters. Jesper is accompanied by a woodsman named Klaus and a neurotic schoolteacher named Alva. He manipulates the townspeople into using the postal service through dubiously intentioned acts of goodwill.

The film’s strength is in its spectacle. “Klaus” blends realistic lighting, colorful environments, and impressive cinematography, alongside its unique style of traditional animation, creating a charming and immersive winter display. “Klaus” also explores the value of charity and forgiveness, primarily through the character arc of Jesper.

However, the writing of “Klaus” often falls flat, compared to the splendor of its visuals. While narratively satisfying, the story often feels disjointed and the generous use of time skips and flash-forwards can ruin the pacing. The film’s soundtrack also falls flat and the music often clashes with the atmosphere.

Despite its shortcomings, “Klaus” is a charming holiday movie. Its animation far exceeds anything done by its contemporaries and despite its shortcomings, it brings something unique to the world of animated movies.