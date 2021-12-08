Holiday+Light+Events

Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane is a tradition going back 99 years. Each December, North Van Ness Boulevard in Fig Garden becomes a one-way street decked out with decorations, lights, and Christmas murals. Visitors can drive the 2-mile stretch from Shields to Shaw from December 1st to the 24th. Sunday to Thursday lane hours are 6-10 pm, Friday and Saturday hours are 6-11 pm.Christmas Tree Lane usually has walk nights, but this year those won’t be available this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. Although, you will be able to walk at your own risk during the lane hours. The lane will be open this year to vehicle traffic from any of the 40 points of entry going down Van Ness Boulevard.

In addition to the Christmas festivities in Clovis, close to intersection of Peach and Alluvial avenues Candy Cane Lane has begun. From 6-10 pm on weekdays and 6 pm to 12am on the weekends starting December 1st until the end of the month this neighborhood will be full of decorated homes. The peppermint-colored candy canes stand like sentinels in front of almost every home. There are no rules for adornments on the canes, and some are decorated with fresh green boughs or a red ribbon bow. A new red-and-white welcoming sign will be displayed at the entrance to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

At the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, the annual festivity of the ZooLights will be active from December 3-5, 10-12, 17-23, and 26-30 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Zoo will be transformed into a winter wonderland with the addition of concession stands and live entertainment displayed throughout the zoo grounds.