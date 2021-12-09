Christmas is around the corner- and that means families around the world are taking out their Scout Elves.

Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell created the Elf on the Shelf. In 2005, they self-published the book “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition”, inside the book they included a small Scout Elf. The book was a rhyme about Santa using Scout Elves to keep an eye on children all over the world.

The Elf on the Shelf started as a family tradition. When Carol was a child, her parents hid an elf around the house during the holiday season. The elf’s job was to watch the children’s behavior and report back to Santa every night and every morning, the elf would hide in a different spot around the house. The idea that the elf was always watching reminded the children to be on their best behavior and not get themselves onto the naughty list.

The owners of Elf on The Shelf have been working to expand the brand. In 2020, Netflix acquired the rights to produce original Elf on the Shelf shows and movies, some of which have already been released. The company has also developed numerous partnerships with Kellogg’s, Honey Baked Ham, Allstate, and more. They hope to continue releasing children’s books and inspiring others to turn their ideas into realities.