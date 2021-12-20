The+Origin+of+Santa+Claus

Christmas Eve every year in the house is one of the craziest days of the year. When I was younger, my four brothers and I would be bouncing off the walls with excitement and anticipation because we knew who would be stopping by to see us later that Christmas evening.

The story of Santa Claus is probably one of the most repeated stories in our history growing up. Generations of parents have been tucking their kids into bed telling them to be good because Santa Claus knows when you are naught and when you are nice. Me personally, my parents saying that to me every night motivated me to be at my best. I always had a long list of presents that I would ask Santa for every year.

My brothers would always lie awake late into the night waiting until they knew that our parents were asleep. As soon as they opened the door to sneak into the living room, they would wake me up from their loud deep voices and would tell me not to be loud because I was the youngest one in the family.

Some believe that Santa Claus is a messenger sent by God, some say that Santa is the father of Jesus and therefore comes to give gifts to children on Christmas Eve on his son’s birthday.

With the considerations of the above-mentioned facts, opinions, and arguments, it seems quite valid that Santa Claus is more of a story that humans have made by adding a piece here rather than being something true. Each parent knows clearly that Santa does not exist, yet they make their children falsely believe in the existence of Santa. The only question that remains is why we are following these baseless and untrue practices that we did not like.