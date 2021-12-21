For children, the North Pole is the location of Santa’s workshop, where he spends all year preparing for Christmas. On the other hand, (more likely children) think of Santa Claus or reindeer. The North Pole is like a children’s myth to many. People think of how Santa lives there and how he leaves in his sled with his reindeer every Christmas eve to give children gifts. They believe there is a hidden factory where Santa and his elves make and wrap gifts for the good children of the world.

There is no land at the North Pole, it is entirely made up of ice that floats atop the Atlantic Ocean. The ice is roughly 2-3 meters thick and the depth of the ocean is over 4,000 meters. What many don’t know about the North Pole is that the 2,000 residents who live in the area celebrate it year-round. As tourists and many other visitors love seeing the North Pole, it gets tiring for many of the residents. It is tiring having visitors as they just want to enjoy the north and its beautiful sights. But it is still as amazing to others when visitors come because they get to show them how they celebrate and live in such a well-known and famous place. As they celebrate year-round with all of their games, toys, and of course their favorite and all known Santa Claus. What many people don’t know is that no one lives in the North Pole. Yes, there are little cities or arctic regions, but no one lives I the North Pole. It is also hard for nearby residents to stay put and live in one place due to the ice constantly moving.

Many animals live in the North like the famous Polar bear. There are other animals like the arctic fox, reindeer, seals, and walruses. The polar bear is the most famous and known because it is at the top of the food chain and many people know it because the place where it lives is most known. The Polar bear is very endangered along with all the other animals because of the slipping and melting ice. It is making their life very hard, and it is also hard to find a place for the animals to live as their habitat is always moving.

Other than the problems in the North Pole, it is a very nice place that many people can visit yearly and see all the amazing sights. Many people love the myths and stories behind the North Pole and love how they change many ways because of our imagination.