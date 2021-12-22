Christmas+Books

With the arrival of Christmas approaching, many enjoy the feeling of reading books for relaxation. Many readers during this time may enjoy Christmas themed literature. Here are four books that might help a reader immerse themselves in the holiday mood.

#1 “In A Holidaze”

“In a Holidaze” is a romance and comedy novel by Christina Lauren. This book follows Maelyn Jones, a young girl. Maelyn is living with her parents, who are struggling to provide her with a good life. She has made a romantic mistake, and she will miss her favorite place in the world.

As Mae prepares to exit the plane, she suddenly loses her mind. She thinks of a plea to the universe.

After a disastrous flight after the other, Mae must learn how to break free of the time loop and find her true love.

This book is a romance/comedic fiction novel by Christina Lauren, published on October 6, 2020.

#2 Gift of the Magi

Della has all the money she needs to buy her beloved husband a Christmas gift. Her only treasure is her long, beautiful hair. During this novel, Della learns that sacrifices must be made to buy the other a gift.

Gift of the Magi is a short story fiction by William Sydney Porter, who is also known as O. Henry and was published on December 10, 1905.

#3 How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The Grinch, a cold-hearted grump, has hated Christmas all his life. He and his companion Max, his dog, plan to steal Christmas. During this story, the Grinch learns a lesson as to why he is not able to steal Christmas.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a Christmas classic and was published on December 18, 1966, by Dr. Seuss.

#4 The Polar Express

The Polar Express is another Christmas classic and was published in 1985 by Chris Van Allsburg and Houghton Mifflin.

This book begins with a boy awakening to the sound of bells and a train. The boy climbs aboard and finds all the other children on the train, too. The train was headed to the North Pole where they would meet Santa Claus. Throughout the course of this book, the boy learns to give up on Christmas spirit.