Rachael+Ray+Holiday+Recipes

Christmas can be a very stressful time, especially in the kitchen. Cooking food for dozens of relatives can be a difficult task, and requires a lot of preparation. Luckily, Rachael Ray has countless quick, easy, and delicious holiday recipes to try out this year.

Air Fryer Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Roasted Garlic Aioli are a delicious, healthy appetizer that can be easily included in any meal this holiday season. This recipe requires few ingredients, and minimal hassle. Simply pop the Brussels sprouts into an air fryer, mix the ingredients for the garlic aioli in a food processor, and enjoy.

Stuffed Beef Tenderloin is sure to make the perfect centerpiece for any Christmas dinner. Broccoli-stuffed beef served with a homemade hollandaise sauce is sure to have everyone at the table asking for the recipe. This recipe is deceptively simple, requiring only one hour to get from the kitchen to the table, with an equally short list of ingredients.

Caramel Apple Pie is a great dessert option for the Christmas season, putting a refreshing twist on the traditional apple pie, a classic holiday treat. The recipe is simple and easy to make, requiring only a few hours to properly bake. Additionally, ingredients mostly consist of things that can be found lying around the house. The pie crust and caramel sauce can be pre-purchased or prepared from scratch.

