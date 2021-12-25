A+Knight+in+Times+Square

Bullard High School Winter Formal was Saturday night on December 4th. The theme was Knight in Times Square. The dance was held at The Grand Ballroom 1401 in downtown Fresno. The doors opened at 8:00 p.m. and no students were allowed in after 9:00 p.m.

There were photo booths both upstairs and downstairs that had backgrounds of New York City and a red carpet on the ground. There was a screen that you can see yourself in and when you were ready the photographer would start to take 4 pictures that get printed right after for you to keep. There was a long table filled with pastries, desserts, lemonade, and water. There were multiple tables to sit at with white table cloths and a street sign that said “Times.” The DJ played all night.

As the night was coming to an end it was time to announce the prince, princess, king, and queen. The first winner was Junior Ian Caceres as the prince and Taylor Fraser as the princess. Next, they announced the Queen Sophia Sapatjian and finally, the King Andrew Barlow.