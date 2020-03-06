Our Very Own Star

Cameron Schneider is a fifteen year old freshman here at Bullard,and plays for our Varsity boys basketball team. Now this doesn’t tend to happen very often it does in other sports but typically not ones like basketball. To top that off Cameron has only been playing basketball for four years now. So I guess you could say he just has a natural talent for the sport or a gift even. Or maybe it was passed down to him by his grandfather who played baseball in college, but either way we have to acknowledge him. Cameron plays center for the basketball team, meaning he covers the net and center court. He also does rebounding, which he stated he mostly does. I asked cameron how he would describe himself on the court and his response was that he plays hard. His teammates went a little more in depth when we asked them how they would describe Cameron. His team described him as a “ tough re-bounder, strong finisher, and knows how to take the lift efficiently “.

After I asked how his team would describe him I asked how he would describe his teammates. Cameron described his team as “ young, hard working, and always putting full effort forth “. I asked Cameron how committed he was to playing basketball and he said fully committed, but more specifically he stated that he was “ all in “. Based off this information I asked him if he would consider basketball as a profession and he full heartedly said “ yes “. When he was asked what team he would like to play for he replied with the L.A. Lakers. He obviously loves this sport and would play professionally, except he would much rather go pro for baseball and play in the MLB. Cameron is extremely talented and athletic. He could achieve any of these dreams. We have hope for him with no doubt in our minds that he will make it far if he chooses a sports career. Good luck with the rest of the season and they many more that await you.