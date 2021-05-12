South+Gym+Renovations

Older schools often need to be renovated in order to keep up with the times, Bullard is no exception. This past year it became clear that Bullard’s south gym was due for a renovation, the floor had not been re-done in many years and was beginning to peel and become unsafe. During the Covid lockdown the district came in to sand the floor down, repaint, and re-seal it. This is something the district does at all schools when they are in need of a fix. This floor is going to be very accommodating for all students and athletes that use it, because now students will be able to play their sport productively instead of slipping around on the court. From volleyball to basketball and even P.E. the new floor is going to provide a safe place for all students.