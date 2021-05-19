Softball+Fundraiser

If you would like to help, your local JV and Varsity Bullard softball team raise money all you have to do is buy a ticket from a softball player for a dinner at Mama Mia’s Pizzeria. Tickets are $10 and the meal includes Rigatoni and a roll. This event takes place Monday, May 24, 2021, between 12:00pm-7:00pm at Mama Mia’s Pizzeria at 734 West Bullard Avenue. The money that is raised will go towards buying new equipment like softballs, nets, tees, and much more. If you would like to buy one but do not know anyone who is selling them, contact Varsity Softball coach Maxey at [email protected]