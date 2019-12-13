The Science Team At Bullard

For the past couple of years, former doctors, Mrs. McLean and her husband Mr. Jones have been apart of Bullards staff team. Mrs. McLean teaches biology and Mr. Jones teaches in the bio med pathway. Mrs. McLean grew up in New York and attended Jamaica High School. After high school, she got a full ride academic scholarship at Long Island University. Mr. Jones was born in Fresno, but grew up in the bay area of San Francisco and was an undergraduate at UC Davis. He did his surgical training at Camp Pendleton, which is a naval base down south. He has worked at Community, Saint Agnes, and Sierra Pacific hospital. Mrs. McLean did her training at UCSF and in Tempe, Arizona. She has worked in many hospitals including, Fresno Surgery Center and Saint Agnes. The two met each other in medical school and have worked together for many years.

One of the most difficult things that they found with being a doctor was working with difficult patients. Having patients who were “non-compliant” and “didn’t do what you told them” was a frustrating situation because they could have “easily prevented any complications if they had listened”

Mrs.McLean retired from her 15 year job in the medicine department after she had her daughter and decided to be a full time mother until her daughter went off to college. She wanted to go back to working, but no longer with medicine since it was always changing and decided to become a substitute teacher, then later came into work as a high school official biology teacher. Mr.Jones majored in biology and took a position at Clovis community to teach Anatomy and Physiology and still currently works there part time.

The couple finds it easy to work with each other and to help each other out when needed. So far they like it here at Bullard High and have liked the positive impact it has had on their lives overall.