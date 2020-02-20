8th grade visits

Hundreds of middle school students came to Bullard.

Different schools came to Bullard to look at electives and different kinds of clubs, schools such as Wawona, Tenaya, and bared. They came looking at what Bullard provides in its clubs and electives, the schools would get examples of what they are doing in the elective and clubs. The schools also came to look at Bullard and see where classes are and what they are like. They came onto campus a couple of days during third period. Some of the students said yes that they wanted to go to Journalism, but others said no. Some of the kids wanted to go to this school but others didn’t seem excited to come to this school.