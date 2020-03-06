Family Makes a Team a Success

Girls waterpolo isn’t talked about much at school. It’s not as big a deal as football, baseball, lacrosse, softball, soccer, tennis even. Yet these girls love this sport will their whole hearts. They’re dedicated to it, but there’s one girl we should really highlight. Riley Nicole Sekenske is a 14 year old freshman here at Bullard. She plays wing and flat for our waterpolo team. One of the most important positions to the game. She’s new to the game at that. She’s only played one season in 8th grade before this, but she has a background that explains why she plays those positions. Riley has a very extensive swim background. She’s been a competitive swimmer since she was seven, year round since she was ten, and swims for the Fresno Dolphins on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. She plans on swimming for Bullard when the season comes along as well. When asked if she likes swimming or water polo more though, she replied with she likes them both about the same. Riley said she loves how in water polo you have team mates, different positions, you get to score, you have to make fast decisions, and how you have to be fast in the game. She described herself while playing as speedy, sometimes clueless, and needs to communicate better. When I asked how she feels like she played she responded with how she felt she played well, but wants to learn the game better. She said for her the swimming isn’t hard, but it’s more knowing what to do or where to go that confuses her sometimes. Riley loves waterpolo though and is dedicated to it, and dedicated to getting better at the sport.

After we asked her questions about herself we asked her about the team as a whole. She described the team as spunky, funny, encouraging, and kind. She also said they’re fun to be around and they treat each other with respect. Riley even said “Everyone gets a long and it’s feels like a family”. When asked how the team played she said overall the played well together, but they played really well at practices. She stated how they only won a few games, but they consider the season a success and they had a lot of fun playing together.