It’s that time of year again. Families can enjoy quality time together and see beautiful decorations. The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has a tradition to do Zoo lights every year along with special events for children. This event began on Nov. 28 and ends Dec. 31. The tickets are $14.95 for adults and $8.95 for children. For this event, the whole Zoo is decorated into a “magical winter wonderland” with miles of holiday lights. They provide an up-close experience of the bond between wildlife and people. The staff at Fresno Chaffe Zoo is proud to provide fun with family outings and birthday party resources. They have many attractions like Ross Laird’s Winged Wonders Bird Show, Dino Dig, Sea Lion Cove, Valley Farm, African Adventure, and Stingray Bay. There are many good reviews and feedback. One reviewer said, “This place has so much to offer and is just a delight to be at and having a great family day.” The staff here is considerate of personal space and mask use and want to make sure everyone’s safe.