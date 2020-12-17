Nutcracker+Ballet+Online

The flashing lights, intense emotion, and extravagant colors displayed while watching plays is something to remember. This holiday season, many concerts and events have been shut down for live performances due to Covid-19. There is hope for the classic ballets performed each year like the Nutcracker Ballet, because they are going to be streamed online. Each performance will still require a fee to watch the show, and your fee gives you access to the show for an allotted time. Listed below is a few performances from around the U.S., their dates, and prices. This list is just a few of many online performances happening this season. It is a great opportunity to explore the wonders of ballet in your own home with family.

Organizers Dates Fee Website Links The San Francisco Ballet Nov. 27th – Dec. 30th, 2020 $49 for a 48hr. window to view the show https://www.sfballet.org/productions/nutcracker-online/ The New York City Ballet Dec. 11th, 2020- Jan. 3rd, 2021 $25 For a 48hr. window to view the show https://www.nycballet.com/season-and-tickets/george-balanchines-the-nutcracker-streaming-2020/ Texas Ballet Theater Dec. 14th – Dec. 26th, 2020 $30 access is from start date to end date https://texasballettheater.org/perfomance/the-nutcracker/