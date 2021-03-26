In the midst of a lackluster school year, the forensics speech and debate team has yet to reach their conclusion with the news of FIFTEEN students earning a spot to the upcoming state tournament. It has really been a nail biter for these students, but now it is time for them to step up onto the national stage. Congratulations to Tatiana Asberry, Kaya Lopez, Amara Turner, Charlie Baines, Athena Puentes, Chloe Wilson, Shelwin Sunga, and Mikaela Galindo! Also shout out to the alternatives for the event, Hannah Hamilton, Desirea Doss, Max Salazar, Christian Juvet, Donavyn Martinez, Emma Orendorff, and Serenity Taylor! Let’s wish them luck on this dream-maker!