Bullard High School is offering a dual enrollment program for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. Dual enrollment is a special program that splits the term into two different single semester courses. Completion of one of these courses will earn students 10 high school credits and 3-4 college credits. Dual enrollment classes’ content will be modeled after college courses As such, students should expect dual enrollment to be a different experience from their other classes.

“I teach my DE course the exact same way I teach my English 1A class at Reedley college. Same texts, assignments, grading scale, syllabus, and schedule of assignments.” says Ms. Fischle, teacher of the English and Communications dual enrollment course. “DE is a much faster pace and a lot of outside reading and homework. The reason for that is that most college classes have the setup called a flipped classroom. This is where the students do the reading, etc. outside of class and then class time is spent discussing and analyzing what was done for homework. There maybe some lecture here and there, but for the most part, students create the content of the course. It is a more seminar style. This is a big shift from how high school is structured most of the time.”

Dual enrollment is designed to give students a head start on their college education, free of charge, and to prepare them for the more intense pace of higher education. Currently the only available course for dual enrollment is the English and Communications class, but there are plans to add a Criminology course in the future.

There are other opportunities than dual enrollment to take college classes for Bullard High School students. Fresno City College High School Enrichment program and FCC Everywhere High School Enrichment are two additional programs that give students the opportunity to earn college credits. This semester FCC Everywhere offered AFRAM 1 Intro to African-American Studies, BA 10 Intro to Business, CLS 11 Intro to Chicano-Latino Studies, COMM 1 Intro to Public Speaking were available to FUSD students.

If you’re interested in any of the programs above contact your academic counselor for more information.