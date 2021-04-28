Recently, Bullard High School started an award program where students are given free letterman jackets. Letterman jackets tend to be around $425 so getting a free one can be helpful for students. According to Dr. Alvarado a student can qualify for the drawing by having no absences, no missing assignments, or no behavior referrals.

“Students are assigned, at random, a number between 1 and the number of students enrolled in school. On any given day I will reach out to a school community member and explain the Letterman Jacket Award Program. I next ask she/he to provide me with a number between 1- the number of students enrolled for that week,” Dr. Alvarado stated. 15 students have been chosen for the Letterman Jackets thus far this year.