$7,000 Cello Donation

An outstanding cello player at Bullard High was recently donated an instrument from the Farber family. The family donated a cello estimated to cost $7,000 compared to an average cello costing $1,000. The cello that was donated was decided to be shared across students once a year. The lucky student that it was gifted to this year was Ciann Roman, an outstanding cellist that has been playing for 9 years. Ciann is the 1st chair cellist of the Bullard Strings Orchestra and FUSD’s Honor orchestra.

“The cello’s overall tone can not compare to the usual school cello. It allows me to create much more expression and power in my music and every moment I play I am reminded of the wonderful opportunity I have been given.” – Ciann Roman