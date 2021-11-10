Fall+Season+Wrap+Up

The fall sports season is coming to a close. That means girls’ volleyball, water polo, and football are concluding.

The girls’ varsity volleyball team was seeded 11th going into the 2021 Central Section Volleyball playoffs, with a regular-season record of 19 wins and 12 losses. They were knocked out in the first round after losing 1-3 to the Arroyo Grande Eagles.

Boys’ Water Polo lost their first game of Division 1 playoffs against the Buchanan Bears 8-22 and were eliminated from championship contention. Girls Water Polo failed to qualify for the Division 2 Championship, after a disappointing season record of 15 wins and 6 losses. They lost their last game of the season 4-19 against the Tulare Western Mustangs.

The Bullard Knights were ranked 1st going into the 2021 Central Section Football Division II playoffs, with a season record of 6 wins and 4 losses. They matched up against St. Joseph High School in the first round of the tournament for their closest game of the season. Bullard knocked a competitive St. Joseph team out of championship contention 29 points to 28. On November 12th they beat the Clovis West Golden Eagles 70-42 to advance to the semifinals. Bullard secured a 49-21 victory over the Kingsburg Vikings on November 19th in the semifinals, and won their championship game against the Bakersfield Drillers, 45-21 on November 26th. After securing the Central Section Division II championship, Bullard subsequently entered the 2021 California Interscholastic Federation State Football Championship. Unfortunately, their season came to a close after a 41-44 loss to the Central Catholic Raiders on December 3rd.

Congratulations to all the teams on their efforts this year! As the fall season ends, the basketball, competitive cheer, wrestling, and soccer teams all prepare for the winter season.