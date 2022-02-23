The Bullard swim and dive team is looking forward to an intense season. They had their first intrasquad meet on February 10th, with support from parents, family, and friends. These athletes showed a great amount of courage while learning how meets function. On their first swim meet, they had to race new teammates and give their best performance while starting the new season. Some standout students include Satchel Wilson, Cameron Palmer, Natalie Noble, and Kevin Curtiss who have been working hard with the help of their determined coach.

Coach Orr has been competing in swimming since she was 11 years old, kicking off her love for swimming with the Fresno Dolphins swim team. She then attended Bullard, and joined the swim team, with Coach Rick. During the Summer of her senior year, she coached younger kids. She stated, “I’ve loved swimming since day one and I haven’t stopped coaching since.”

The second swimming meet is on the 17th of February and is anticipated to do great despite the competition of Clovis West being out of their CMAC league. The competition will be fierce, so Bullard will rely on the strength of their team. There are many more upcoming competitions against schools that are in our CMAC league that includes Fresno High, Edison, Roosevelt, and Sanger. Near the end of the season, there will be competitions for the Valley Championship in Bakersfield where BHS will be competing against the entire central coast and valley. In May there will be a competition held to determine who will be participating.

Bullard’s swim and dive team is considered the most hard-working and disciplined team. Their conditioning never stops, and they continue to train for future meets.